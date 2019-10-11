1  of  6
Huron City Attorney facing DWI, hit-and-run charges; AG office to handle case

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The current City Attorney for the City of Huron is facing three charges after being arrested for a DWI and a hit-and-run, the Beadle County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to KELOLAND News. 

According to the Beadle County State’s Attorney, Jeff Banks was arrested for a DWI, reckless driving and a hit-and-run and was released on bond. Banks, who served as the Beadle County Deputy State’s Attorney for eight years, has represented the City of Huron since 2013. 

Because of a conflict of interest with the Beadle County State’s Attorney’s Office, the case is heading to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

