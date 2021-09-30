Hunting for gun shells

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, but there’s one thing that might be a bit of a problem; shotgun shells.

Stores are having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked with ammo due to a supply shortage, and a lot of them don’t want to talk about it.

When it comes to shotgun shells, a lot of store shelves are a hodge-podge of odds and ends.

“When I go to the store I like to buy Winchester,” Alex Jensen said.

Jensen says he’s having a hard time finding the kind of shells he wants to use.

“I went to four stores and found empty shelves and luckily we have a supply in the basement, but you like to get new stuff, so you can make sure it’s working properly and you protect your gun” Jensen said.

KELOLAND News also called three different stores in Sioux Falls to talk about their ammo supplies and no one wanted to do an interview about them.

“There was a shortage or has been a shortage for sometime,” spokesperson for Pheasants Forever Jared Wiklund said.

Pheasants Forever spokesperson Jared Wiklund says the shortage of ammo is due to supply and demand.

“You know when you take seven to eight million new shooters in 2020 during the pandemic and you add hunters in the mix, which a lot of them were turning to the outdoors, it was one of the safest places you could possibly be, plus a supply chain issues with COVID-19 you know across the board whether it’s ammunition or anything else in life there have been supply issues,” Wiklund said.

Because of all those new hunters, a new excise tax generated from guns and ammo sales goes back to states to help them provide pheasant habitat.

“We are probably looking at record levels with both last year and this coming year, as far as money that’s being given back to states in the form of wildlife habitat conservation efforts, that’s money state agencies can use to really bolster habitat efforts,” Wiklund said.

So when hunters are out searching for the ringneck pheasant this season, they’ll probably be searching for ammo supplies too.

The traditional season opener runs from October 16 through January 31 of 2022.