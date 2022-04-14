SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Easter Bunny will arrive in the Sioux Falls area this weekend.

The Good Earth Farm will have an Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The hunt will be rescheduled if there is bad weather. The farm is located at 28218 466th Ave. in rural Lennox. Check the website for additional details.

Embrace Church plans Easter Egg Hunts and activities at its three sites on April 16 and 17.

Embrace at 57th: Egg hunts at 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, before and between the 4 and 6 p.m. services. Eggs hunts during each service at 8, 9:15, 10:30, & 11:45 a.m.

Embrace at Sertoma: Sunday there will be egg hunts between the 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. services.

Embrace at Tea: Egg hunt after the 4 p.m. Saturday service; Egg hunts after these Sunday services, 7:45, 8:45, 10, and 11:15 a.m.

For more details, see the Embrace website.

Downtown Sioux Falls is sponsoring an egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.

Children and their families can collect candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies from participating shops 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day.

The list of participating stores and a map is on the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

The Great Plains Zoo will have a “Hug a Bunny” event from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. There will be a morning egg hunt at 10:15 on the rhino green.

Other activities include a bunny storytimes and keeper chats about various zoo animals.

For event details and costs, check the zoo’s website.

Kids can skate with Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to noon at Skate City in Sioux Falls. The $7 cost includes skating and other activities for kids. The website has more information.

Augustana softball will have Easter egg hunts between games at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Ronken Field.

Black Hills area

The Charm Farm in rural Rapid City will have an Easter Egg hunt, prizes, food, games, and other activities from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 16. Check the website for more information.

In Keystone, the Rush Mountain Adventure Park glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt inside Rushmore Cave is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16-17. Other activities are also included. See the website for ticket details.

The Whitewood Easter Egg hunt for kids 12 and under is at 10 a.m. at Oak Park.

Easter egg hunt April 16 at 10 a.m. on April 16 at the Hermosa Baseball fields. The hunt will offer three different age divisions of kids 0-10.

The Spearfish Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m. on April 16 at the city park.

Rapid City’s parks and recreation will have an Easter activity from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at Roosevelt Swim Center. The activities are for kids 4 to 10. Cost is $10. There is advanced registration online at https://rapidcity.activityreg.com or pay upon arrival on Saturday. More information is available on the department’s Facebook page.

Douglas School District Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on April 16 at the Badger Clark Playground.