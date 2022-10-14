SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener.

Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The airport terminal has become the ringneck rendezvous point for hunters on their cross-country journey to Sioux Falls. Andy Diodati is a snowbird in reverse: leaving the desert heat of Arizona for the wind and cold of South Dakota.

“Let’s put it this way, I was in shorts and a shirt playing golf yesterday until the sun went down,” Diodati said.

Perry Grotan: “Now look at you.”

“Now, I’ll be sporting a Browning shotgun. Can’t wait,” Diodati said.

Diodati says he’s hunted pheasants in South Dakota for at least a dozen years. Others are new to the state.

“Got a dear friend who convinced us to come out here, said it’s unbelievable hunting and we’re going to give it a shot,” Tim Wachendorfer of Greensboro, NC said.

No pun intended. Tim Wachendorfer has never hunted pheasants before so he’s a little like a fish out of water.

“Big fisherman. But salt water, East Coast guy, live in North Carolina, so not familiar with this part of it,” Wachendorfer said.

A first-time pheasant hunter from Virginia, who’s used to southern hospitality, is impressed by his reception in South Dakota.

“It’s a good culture shock. People up here are so friendly, hard-working, these are, in my opinion, the people that built America, you see a large veterans community, everybody’s just super-friendly,” Matt Kanne of Hanover, VA said.

The hunters acknowledge that their sport is getting more expensive, especially with the rising cost of ammo. But they say their time spent in the fields of South Dakota is worth the investment.

“It might be a little expensive, but it’s kind of the fruit of your own handiwork, so it’s the memories and relationships and really supporting conservation, as well,” Diodati said.

South Dakota’s pheasant population is a powerful draw to hunters ready to take aim following their long flight here.

“To chase these beautiful birds is worth it, no doubt about it,” Diodati said.

Hunters who’ve never gone after pheasants before say they’ll rely on techniques they’ve used for hunting other birds like ducks and doves. They’ll also rely heavily upon tips from their South Dakota guides.