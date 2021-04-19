Hunting accident claims life of Sioux Falls man

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man died in hunting accident near White, South Dakota, last week.

According to a news release from the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies responded to a hunting accident Friday morning involving two men who were bow hunting turkeys. When crews arrived, they found 62-year-old Mark Steinborn of Sioux Falls had been accidently shot by his son.

Emergency personnel attempted to save Steinborn but were unable to do so.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the hunting accident.