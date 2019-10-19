Hunters prepare for pheasant opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunting season has begun in South Dakota. It started today after residents were able to begin last Saturday.

Earlier today KELOLAND News visited Fleet Farm in northwest Sioux Falls to talk to hunters about their plans.

Gary and Cheri Griffith of Hartford, South Dakota, were set to head out to go pheasant hunting today. For Gary, it’s an especially noteworthy day.

“The lucky part is it’s the 19th, that’s my birthday. So it was always around the opening of pheasant season. I can’t miss that,” Griffith said.

