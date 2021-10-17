Hunters practicing skills following first weekend of pheasant season

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) – The first weekend of pheasant hunting season in South Dakota is wrapping up and hunters are looking forward to what is yet to come.

Some were practicing for the rest of the season out at Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt today. There were first-time hunters out there, too, like Cody Mattis, who just bought his first shotgun and is getting ready for his first hunting trip.

“Been trying to go hunting with some friends and been wanting to get into the sport as I do fish and want to try a new hobby. Just trying to get into hunting and maybe do some pheasant and geese hunting this year,” Mattis said.