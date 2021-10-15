Hunters make their way to South Dakota for ‘best pheasant hunting in the world’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters are streaming into South Dakota in advance of Saturday’s pheasant opener.

Hunters harvested more than 1.1 million pheasants in South Dakota last season, and more than half those birds were claimed by non-resident hunters.

“Best pheasant hunting in the world, people are nice, town’s great,” New Jersey pheasant hunter John Dundon said.

Dundon’s final destination is Presho where some members of his group have been hunting for 30 years.

“Love going out pheasant hunting and so we got a group from all over. We’ve got guys coming in from Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Jersey obviously, and we all meet up here every year,” Dundon said.

“They had a spot open up last year, so I was fortunate enough to join the group,” New Jersey pheasant hunter Tom Campion said.

“Hopefully looking to bring more and more people every year to join this group,” Campion said.

Hunters will spend money on everything from ammo to blaze orange camo and Experience Sioux Falls is here to welcome them to the Rushmore State.

“We have a lot of people that come in year after year after year. Actually, earlier this morning we were talking with three gentlemen from Virginia, and this is their 60th year coming to South Dakota hunting,” Experience Sioux Falls Communications Manager Matt Barthel said.

A number the boys from Jersey aspire to match.

“Great time and looking forward to keep on doing it,” Campion said.

“Keep coming back every year, as long as you guys let us,” Dundon said.

The traditional pheasant season in South Dakota opens Saturday. Shooting hours are 10 a.m. Central Time until sunset all season long. Pheasant season runs until Jan. 31.