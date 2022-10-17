KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant season officially started Saturday as people from all over flocked into South Dakota to take part in hunts across the state.

Hunters are excited to be back in the field hunting roosters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brian Havlik, owner of the Pheasant Crest Lodge, has been hosting hunters for 25 years.

“We’re as full as we’ve ever been. Have a waiting list actually, and with the 95% repeat, we feel like we’re pretty much full for next year already,” he said.

Havlik says they have 18 hunters at the lodge for opening weekend, and they range in age from people in their 40s all the way up to 86. They come from all over including Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

Eric Dann came all the way from Tampa, Florida. This is his 15th year back.

“There’s nothing better than being out in the field with a bunch of guys, and you know, the first time somebody calls a rooster or you see that bird get up in front of you, it’s really, it’s an amazing experience. It’s a good time,” Dann said.

This is Gordan Dixon’s 22nd season of pheasant hunting. He is from Griffin, Georgia.

“We look forward to it every year, and we’ve known these other guys who come also for at least 10 years, all of them, and so it’s like a reunion every year getting back together,” Dixon said.

Havlik says they are booked solid for this season.

“The guys that are here have been coming 22 years, so they become friends and so they do look at this as a vacation. Kind of extended family almost to some degree,” he said.

He says the pheasant numbers, including both hens and roosters, are looking really good this year.

“We feel like a lot of grasshoppers that survived later, much later than normal, and we do think that it’s really helped out the wild bird population,” Havlik said.

A population that is crucial for hunters to get their limit each day.

“We don’t have pheasants in Georgia, and this is wild birds, so it’s a lot more fun shooting that than going to a reserve somewhere. Plus like I said, he does a great job as far as keeping the shelter belts and a cover for the pheasants, so there’s always plenty of birds,” Dixon said.

And with each shot the adrenaline is high.

“It’s a lot of fun. For me, that’s everything. For me, to watch them, the excitement when they shoot the bird. That’s my goal. If they’re that excited to do it, we’re excited for them,” Havlik said.

Havlik says they will host hunters through December 17 this year.