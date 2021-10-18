Hunters at every level excited for the 2021 pheasant hunting season

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) – The first weekend of pheasant hunting in South Dakota has now come to a close, but hunters are still looking ahead to the rest of the season.

The season brings people of various experience into the outdoors.

From fifteen years behind the trigger…

“This morning I got one, should’ve had two, but the jitters got in on the first one and missed it,” Jason Flemming from Sioux Falls said. “So, got the second one.”

…to the first time ever hunting a pheasant.

“We’ve kind of hunted for some squirrels, I guess, but yeah, that was kind of my first time,” Evelyn Smart from Valley Springs said.

And even someone buying their first shotgun.

“Just seeing some old classmates and stuff that has always hunted his whole life and he’s talked me into it and I finally decided to pull the trigger,” Cody Mattis from Hartford said.

Flemming, Smart and Mattis were all out practicing their skills at Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt today.

“Just get some target practice in, see if I can hit a flying shot,” Mattis said.

“It’s fun to see progress when you’re shooting and it’s just kind of fun to be out and shoot,” Smart said.

Spending the afternoon shooting clay pigeons so they can make sure to bring home some real birds this pheasant season.

“It’s the enjoyment of watching the dogs work in the grass and just getting out in the elements and, that’s the enjoyment of it,” Flemming said.

The pheasant hunting season lasts through January 31st.