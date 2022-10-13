SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15.

The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the familiar hunter’s orange will be part of the scenery for this season lasting until January 31 of the new year.

South Dakota pheasant hunting is big business to the state as thousands of visitors come for a chance to bag a bird. Many of them will be arriving at airports in the coming weeks for that opportunity.