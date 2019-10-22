Hunter finds missing plane wreckage near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – A hunter found the wreckage of a missing airplane near Aberdeen, authorities announced.

The Brown County Office of Emergency Management said the plane was found three miles north of Aberdeen. The identity of the pilot is not confirmed yet and details will be released after they are known and families have been notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified. The NTSB will investigate the crash.

The plane departed Aberdeen Regional Airport for Oakes, North Dakota on Oct. 9 but never arrived. The Civil Air Patrol has helped local officials from South Dakota and North Dakota search for the missing plane.