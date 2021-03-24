Hunt for Habitat Raffle aims to improve habitats across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is hosting a raffle that helps improve animal habitats across the state.

“Hunting has been a lifelong thing for me; It’s definitely been a passion of mine,” Delger said.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks’ Wildlife Supervisor Josh Delger takes any opportunity he can to get out on the range and hunt.

Courtesy: Josh Delger

“I’ve had tags for, pretty much, all of the big species: Elk, Deer, and Pronghorn,” Delger said.

He’s been on habitats across the state, and while it’s important to have good places to hunt, he says it’s just as important to maintain them. Every year, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks aims to make improvements through their Hunt for Habitat raffle.

“So, either grassland restoration, some higher diversity planting, and also some for woody habitat,” Delger said.

Residential and nonresidential hunters can buy tickets for a chance to win their offered hunting packages.

“It’s three total for the combination where you can get an elk, a deer, and a pronghorn and then one separate package that’s just for the Custer State Park Buffalo hunt,” Delger said.

Funds they raise from the raffle, go toward improving habitats across South Dakota. Last year, they raised over $390,000 and improved 27 of their Game Production Areas across 18 counties. That’s a little over 6,500 acres.

“Making those improvements is important to us: Important to us as a department, important to the sportsman and women of South Dakota. They want to have the best quality properties to hunt on as we can afford for them,” Delger said.

Crews start work on those improvements that same year. Delger says people can buy into the raffle as much as they’d like. Prices for residents is $10 and prices for non-residents is $20.

“Obviously, If you win, it’s a great thing for and you get to go have those great experiences hunting those species that are available on the raffle but, even if you don’t win, you can think of it as a win for yourself and win for the sportsmen and women of South Dakota because you’re doing great things for the habitat,” Delger said.

​The deadline to buy raffle tickets is July 19th. People can buy as many as they want up until that point.