Hungry Hearts to give out coats and boots today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Now that there is snow on the ground, it’s time to start bundling up before heading out the door. And the Hungry Hearts organization in Sioux Falls wants to make sure everyone has the ability to stay warm.

Lisa Vanbeek knows how good it feels to be able to give back to the community.

“I think that we all grow up in different ways and I grew up without a lot at times and there were times that holidays were hard and just everyday was hard. So, it’s nice to be able to give back in a certain way and look at the blessings that we’ve had over the years and it’s good to be in a position where you can be volunteering,” volunteer Lisa Vanbeek said.

That’s why she volunteers with Hungry Hearts. The organization is used to getting food to kids who need it, but this weekend they’ll be keeping them warm too.

“With this weather in the middle of October already getting cold and snow and that, you know, what a great time to giveaway coats,” Barrel House owner Mark Fonder said.

Families will be able to grab coats, snowpants, boots, scarves, hats and gloves from the Barrel House.

“We’ve done it in the last few years, but this year with the lunches being taken care of, we have excess money so we were trying to find different ways, this year, all the coats are almost all brand new, which, years prior, was all donated,” Fonder said.

But it’s not just the coats that people can pick up new.

“Fleet Farm actually called me and said, ‘hey, we got a big sale on some boots.’ I mean, the boots are really nice boots and sold them to a discounted price and we bought 400 pairs,” Fonder said.

Though it may not seem like a lot, a good pair of boots and a warm coat can go a long way for some families.

“You know, there’s a lot of need all over the country and certainly in this community as well, so being able to be a part of this, being one of the volunteers, whether it’s, you know, the auctions where we raise the money to do this or to be able to spend time, you know, putting together all these packages and knowing that, you know, there’s kids that really need it. That they’re gonna be able to open that and, you know, smile for starters, but to stay warm,” Vanbeek said.

You can pick up those essential cold weather items at the Barrel House from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.