SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) —If parents didn’t fill out the paperwork for free and reduced meals, some students in the Sioux Falls school district could soon lose their hot lunches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sioux Falls school district sees about 3-thousand dollars a day in unpaid lunch fees this year, up significantly from last year. Due to the high debt, the school district decided to refuse lunch for children with more than a $75 lunch debt. Because of this change, Hungry Hearts knew they needed to take action.

“Meals as of right now, you know, December 4th, they wiped everything is zero. So there’s no kids that are not getting fed right now. But that’s going to change here within a week or two,” Hungry Hearts Vice-President Jesse Severson said.

“So basically right now we are covering the gap kids that just make over the poverty line up the money wise or they make $50 too much. So we are going to cover 100% of them kids and then it goes down by percentage from there,” Hungry Hearts founder Mark Fonder said.

Hungry Hearts holds a fundraiser where it matches donations up to $100,000. However, this year isn’t going as well as last year.

“So we’re just about just under $10,000 this year. It is going a little slower than previous years or last year with our $100,000 match. We haven’t seen those big donors yet,” says Severson.

“Like, I could not even process that when, you know, we’re paying kids, you know, when my kids get a thing, they get sent an email and say, don’t, your kid’s lunch account’s gone. Well, we need to refinance and we need to, you know, pay that back or put money in the account. Well, those are a lot of kids that don’t have parents that are going to make sure that they have money in that account tomorrow,” says donor Byron Schafersman.

Donor Byron Schafersman says that if writing a check to help children have a warm meal is all he has to do, that he has the easy job.

“But it’s gut-wrenching to think about not even my kids, but other people’s kids that don’t have that,” says Schafersman.

That’s why Hungry Hearts is asking for the public’s help.

For anyone who would like to donate to provide hot meals for students, click here.