Hungry Hearts giving away boxes of food to those in need all week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hungry Hearts charity in Sioux Falls is known for paying for hot lunches for kids in need while they’re at school. Now they want to take care of those students this week with all the schools closed because of the coronavirus.

Volunteers are coming together at The Barrel House to fill up 300 boxes of food for families while kids are home from school this week. Owner Mark Fonder says the charity Hungry Hearts is spending $6,000 on food today.

“Our way of social distancing is trying to provide a full meal for them to come in and grab a basket full of food for the entire week to cook at home,” Fonder said.

26-year-old Hunter Bourne took the day off work to help out.

“Yeah I decided to come out here and volunteer so we can get some food to the kids. Barrel House does a lot for the community with Hungry Hearts. I think it’s just a great cause to go and help out with everything going on with COVID-19,” Bourne said.

“We couldn’t do it without the help of other people. Jesse was here at 5 a.m. unloading the truck. Takes a lot of volunteers,” Fonder said.

This food will be available from 11-6 every day this week. It’s meant to provide enough for a family of four for a week. Fareway is donating the cardboard for the boxes and Hy-Vee is providing the spaghetti sauce and noodles at cost.

“Five pounds of a hamburger, spaghetti, sauce, hamburger buns, mac and cheese, soups, string cheese,” Fonder said.

Fonder says Hungry Hearts is here for the kids although he never expected to have to respond to the coronavirus.

“We raise money. We didn’t think it would come to this to use our money. Usually it’s to make sure they get hot lunch but that’s why we do this fundraiser,” Fonder said.

Fonder, the owner of The Barrel House and kRav’N restaurants, says kids can also get hot, to-go kids meals all week long for free.