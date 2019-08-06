Hungry Hearts fundraiser at Barrel House to raise money for school lunches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The first day of school isn’t too far away from many students in KELOLAND. Along with paying attention in class, it’s also important for kids to have a warm meal. That’s why one local fundraiser is making sure all students have food come lunch time.

You can expect plenty of fun at the upcoming Hungry Hearts fundraiser at the Barrel House. From a dunk tank to silent auction and of course a great meal, this will be the third year for this fundraiser.

“We’re in the food industry, so to watch these kids not get a meal, and the snacks just aren’t enough for a kid throughout the day, so we want to make sure a kid gets a hot meal because it might be their only meal they have for the entire day,” owner Mark Fonder said.

In fact, all the money raised from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on August 24 will go towards making sure students have a meal.

“If people are wanting to come in and have dinner, eat lunch, have something outside, he’s going to donate 100% of the food sales on that day, so that in itself is a reason to come out on that day,” general manager, Terry Scheu said.

Nearly $175,000 was raised last year, now they’re hoping to raise even more this year.

“The community rallies behind us and they support us so we have hundreds of auction items, we’re raffling off a brand new car, so hopefully we will get a lot of people here,” Fonder said.

Making this a way to give back to the community and make sure no student is left hungry.

“We’re trying to target those families that are struggling a little bit that don’t qualify so we want those funds to go so our goal is to make sure that any child that wants to have a hot lunch, can get one,” Scheu said.

The fundraiser will be August 24th at the Barrel House.

And that’s not all. The restaurant will also be holding a backpack and school supplies giveaway August 18.

“We have over 100 backpacks full of glue sticks and notebooks and paper and anything any school aged kid made need,” Fonder said.

You can find information to the school supply give away here.