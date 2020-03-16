Breaking News
Hungry Hearts feeding kids with boxes of food this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hungry Hearts wants to feed students in the Sioux Falls area while they’re out of class this week because of the coronavirus.

Volunteers are stuffing 300 boxes with enough food to feed a family of four for a week. Organizer Mark Fonder says the boxes can be picked up at The Barrel House from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day this week. If Hungry Hearts runs out, it will make more. Fonder says the charity has already spent $6,000 on food. The boxes contain pasta and sauce, mac and cheese, five pounds of beef and more.

“With Hungry Hearts, our goal is to feed the kids. With this week no school, a lot of them kids won’t be eating and everyone is stressing the social distancing. This is our way to give back to make sure they can eat and be safe,” Fonder said.

Fonder, the owner of The Barrel House and kRav’N restaurants, says kids can also get hot, to-go kids meals all week long for free.

