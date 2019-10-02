Hungry Hearts brings in $127k for SF School District

It’s been just over a month since the Hungry Hearts fundraiser at the Barrel House restaurant in Sioux Falls. Now, we know just how successful the third annual event was: $127,000 raised for the Sioux Falls School District, according to Barrel House owner and Hungry Hearts founder Mark Fonder.

“All came through business donation, silent auction, cash donations,” Fonder said. “We had a free-will for food.”

Plus, if you ate at Barrel House that day, proceeds from your meal are part of that donation, too.

“I donate 100% of the food sales from that day, and that was I think around 17,000 this year,” Fonder said.

Fonder explains that Hungry Hearts works to help provide kids with food, clothes, and school supplies.

“Kids don’t have a choice, and if they’re hungry, it’s hard for them to learn in school, so we want to make sure that they’re fed and clothed,” Fonder said.

They’re also remembering snacks.

“We teamed up with the social workers this year so we are going to make sure that they have some snacks for some of the kids that come in hungry, granola bars, jerky, just some snacks that they can go in the office and get if they’re hungry,” Fonder said.

It’s all to give kids what they need to grow and succeed in school.

“We just want to make sure that the kids can have the foundation to learn and grow,” Fonder said. “They’re our future.”

Fonder also says that the Barrel House will have a coat drive on October 27.