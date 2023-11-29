SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A local non-profit is upping the ante when it comes to ensuring Sioux Falls students can have a hot lunch at school. Hungry Hearts will match donations up to $100,000 until the end of the year. The announcement comes as the Sioux Falls School District prepares to cut off some students who have fallen too far behind in their school lunch accounts.

We learned this week that the Sioux Falls School District is closing in on $400,000 in unpaid school lunch fees this year. That’s an alarming amount to the organizers behind Hungry Hearts.

“The debt doubles almost every year. Last year, it was close to 200. This year, it’s going to be close to 400 if nothing happens,” Hungry Hearts Vice-President Jesse Severson said.

Hungry Hearts hopes to relieve much of that debt by matching donations to pay for school lunches up to $100,000. That could result in a total donation of $200,000 by year’s end.

“If we definitely can raise more, that’s even better. Then we can know every kid can get a hot meal,” Hungry Hearts founder Mark Fonder said.

The money raised will go to students who may fall between the funding cracks; like if their family earns too much income to qualify for free and reduced-cost meals.

“We’ve heard stories: some people make 50-bucks too much. That’s when Hungry Hearts really wants to step in and make sure those families that are just over the poverty that cannot afford it, we want to cover that gap,” Fonder said.

Customers here at The Barrel House in Sioux Falls have been dropping off donations to Hungry Hearts. Even the smallest amount is a big help.

“Our passion here at The Barrel House-Hungry Hearts is just making sure these kids get a hot lunch. It might be their only meal of the day,” Fonder said.

Hungry Hearts is hoping the $100,000 in matching funds will further incentivize others in the community to donate so more kids can be assured of enjoying a hot meal in school.

“Everybody gives to certain charities. But it all starts at the basic needs. I mean, the basic need of a child is to eat. To eat. To grow. To learn,” Severson said.

Every Monday, 10-percent of sales at The Barrel House goes to Hungry Hearts.