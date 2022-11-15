SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s hunger and homeless awareness week across the country.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House offers shelter to the homeless.

Mary Brill is a Bishop Dudley guest who became homeless after their longtime partner died, and she couldn’t live at his home anymore.

She’s currently struggling to find a place of her own, but she’s remaining hopeful.

“If it wasn’t for the Dudley I don’t know where I’d be, but I’m grateful for being here,” Brill said.

