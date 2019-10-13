Hundreds welcome home Midwest Honor Flight Mission 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday night the Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 6 was welcomed home by hundreds of well-wishers at the Sioux Falls Arena.

120 Vietnam War veterans were a part of the mission. When they got home they were greeted by music from the Canton High School band as well as cheering and the posters you see here.

“This was way better than I even expected. I’m very thankful for the people that put this on, it’s amazing what they do for us and us veterans really appreciate it,” Roger VanRegenmorter, a Vietnam Army Veteran said.

While the veterans seemed to love their tour in the DC area, coming home was special, too.