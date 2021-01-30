Hundreds show up for 10th annual Ice Fish Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many were out on the ice at Catfish Bay Saturday for the 10th annual Ice Fish Fest. Jim Bruns, the president and founder of Catfish Bay, says this is the biggest year they’ve seen for the event. He says people from South Dakota and beyond came to try and win a five thousand dollar cash prize for the biggest fish caught today.

“What’s really special about this event, not only is the fish that people catch, but the time that people are spending together out here. We got single moms with their sons, we got grandpas with their granddaughters, we got whole families hanging out together and we got the serious ice fishing with the serious gear trying to catch for that big fish,” Jim Bruns said.