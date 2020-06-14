Hundreds protest police brutality and social injustice along Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the wake of the death of George Floyd, another protest against police brutality and social injustice took place in Sioux Falls today as protesters lined Minnesota Avenue.

After only announcing plans for this protest at the beginning of the week, organizers were happy with today’s turnout.

“I didn’t think that many people were going to show up, but now that there’s 300 people, maybe a little more, it’s really heartwarming,” Co-Organizer Danielle Koang said.

The protest was originally supposed to start at McKennan Park, but they changed plans and lined Minnesota Avenue between 33rd and 41st street, with plenty of support coming from people passing by.

“Having so many people drive by and show their support for what we are here trying to voice in our community, it’s really encouraging,” Koang said.

As you can see, the conversation on inequality continues.

“It’s not a hashtag, it shows you that this is a true movement. And I really believe so, that it’s a true movement. I think that if we keep going, not just stopping here, but we keep going, striving to make equality come from this, I think we can make serious change like I said,” protester Zacchaeus Bolden said.

Support for today’s protest comes from a diverse group of people.

“I see so many young, old, black, white, Latino, Asian, all different races come out and support this cause. Cause that’s the whole point, uniting as a people,” Koang said.