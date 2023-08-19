SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Sioux Falls Heart Walk took place in Downtown Sioux Falls this morning.

Hundreds of walkers gathered at Fawick park to participate in the event. Featured Heart Survivor Al Perry has suffered two strokes in the last five years. He says the walk is important because it educates the public about heart problems.

“When you have things happen to you like with your with your memory and, and things that just aren’t normal don’t just ignore it, you know? Because it could be could be a sign of a stroke.”

The event raised over $71,000.