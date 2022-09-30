SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is known for its Coyotes, but on Friday morning a mountain lion made an appearance in the heart of town.

Just before 5 a.m., the Vermillion Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page, noting with it that an officer spotted a mountain lion at around 4:15. USD student and football player Nicholas Gaes lives nearby.

“I think it came like right in between here and then right through our backyard,” Gaes said.

Miles Emery, also a USD student and football player, lives here, too. He wasn’t that far off from a close encounter.

“I was about two hours away from waking up to it,” Emery said.

Chief of Police Crystal Brady says an officer spotted the big cat.

“He was out on routine patrol and his car cam actually saw the mountain lion just running across the streets in the 100 block of North Dakota Street,” Brady said.

That location is just steps from both campus and downtown.

“It’s pretty rare for us to catch it on video camera,” Brady said.

But, if you’re out and about in Vermillion Friday night, she says there’s no need to worry about your safety.

“In talking with Game, Fish and Parks, I’m told that people don’t really have a reason to be concerned,” Brady said. “It’s very rare that a mountain lion would want to engage with any type of human, and if anything maybe just keep an eye on their small pets.”

As of Friday evening, the video has been viewed on Facebook around 300,000 times. Brady says it’s appreciated.

“We enjoy that people are paying attention to what we post,” Brady said. “We definitely put out information so that people can be aware and know what’s going on in their community.”