SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Supercross made its high-flying return to Sioux Falls over the holiday weekend, and about half the field consisted of kids.

Supercross knows no boundaries, especially when it comes to age.

“Three-, four-years-old, all the way up to 60-year-olds,” Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Dustin Peterson said.

“From beginner riders, this might be their first race, all the way up to the pros,” Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Jesse Peterson said.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds played host to Midwest Supercross during Thanksgiving weekend, with about 200 kids under the age of 14 turning laps inside the Expo Building.

“I like that it’s kind of like fun,” 7-year-old Owen Martens said.

7-year-old Owen Martens is following in the footsteps of his dad and grandpa, who are each former sprint car drivers. Owen has been racing for two years.

“You need a lot of persistence to do it,” Martens said. “It makes you have a chance to win,” Martens added.

“I’ve been doing pretty good. I got second and third and I made it to the main tonight,” 10-year-old Tate Bauman said.

10-year-old Tate Bauman is from Chester. He’s been riding for three years.

“My buddies have helped me out a lot. I just kept practicing and practicing and just got better,” Bauman said.

“We have a pit bike track in our backyard,” 12-year-old Cooper Lanning said.

12-year-old Cooper Lanning is also from Chester. He currently races in two different classes and picked up the sport at an early age.

“I was 4 years old and my dad was fixing up a dirt bike and I rode with him and just fell in love ever since,” Lanning said.

And it’s a sport these youngsters don’t plan to give up anytime soon.

“For the rest of my life, probably,” Lanning said.

“My whole life, pretty much,” Bauman said.

As for the other half of the field, the 20th Midwest Supercross attracted amateur and professional dirt bike riders from as far away as Colorado, Illinois, and Canada.