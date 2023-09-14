MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of hay bales caught fire at a farm northeast of Milbank.

Grant County Emergency Management says it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities shared these photos of the scene.

Photo from the Grant County Emergency Management.

You can see a hay shed was damaged in the fire. Heavy equipment was also used to tear the bales apart.

Officials say around 300 to 325 bales were burned. Crews from Corona and Big Stone were called in to help. Around 180,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire.

It had to be brought to the scene from Milbank