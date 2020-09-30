Hundreds of families turn out for food giveaway at Wells Fargo

A lot of parking lots are sitting empty, because more people are working from home during the pandemic.

But that wasn’t the case at Wells Fargo in north Sioux Falls Tuesday.

It was packed and all for a good cause.

It was car after car after car…..all here at Wells Fargo to take part in another one of Feeding South Dakota’s drive thru food giveaways.

“Helps with the budget, really helps with the budget,” Patrick Lynch said.

Patrick Lynch, who’s on disability, is one of them.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s really needed for the public here and it really helps people out,” Lynch said.

Shanda James and her cousin came too. They’ve had their hours reduced at work.

“We don’t have a full work load at the moment, we’ve been struggling a little bit more than others, because we are both single mothers,” James said.

As you can see the need is greater than ever and Wells Fargo and dozens of volunteers have stepped up to help.

“Wells Fargo operation centers across the country turned their empty parking lots into mobile food distribution centers for food banks across the country,” Jennifer Stensaas of Feeding South Dakota said.

This is the seventh food giveaway at this location and the need has only grown during the pandemic.

“We knew we would see the effects of covid six to 12 months after and we are still seeing those even into our seventh month, we still have guests telling us they’ve lost their jobs they’ve lost their additional unemployment benefits what they’ve been counting on for the past several months and times are still hard to make ends meet,” Stensaas said.

The food is already boxed, so all families have to do is drive-thru and volunteers load it up.

“We planned for 1,320 families and each family receives about 50 to 75 pounds of food, so we have a lot of great food to distribute,” Stensaas said.

And for those who come here, it’s greatly appreciated.

“I think it’s really good for the community and it helps out a lot of people,” James said.

Since they started these food giveaways, they have served between 1,100 and 1,300 families every week.