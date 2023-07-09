SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were driving on Marson and Southeastern in Sioux Falls and saw a little girl waving at you, that was Zoe. She started a lemonade stand in order to raise money for the Humane Society.

This is Zoe Bieber. She’s a seven-year-old who loves animals and wants to help them at the Humane Society.

Zoe brought it up to her mom, and she was in full support. They started the lemonade stand with homemade cookies on Saturday to raise money.

“She’s never done one before, and she thought it would be a fun idea to do it as a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Humane Society, and I was a hundred percent on board with,” Sarah Russell said.

Yesterday, she raised over 200 dollars.

“It blew me away. It was way more than I expected just the generosity in the area is really great,” Russell said.

This is personal for Zoe as she got her animals at the shelter.

“Hank, Philly, Spoon, and Murph. Murph is a kitten, and the other ones are like eight, nine, and are last cat nobody knows how old she is,” Zoe said.

And she wants to make sure each animal has their own home.

“I love pets, and I want to give them more food and water,” Zoe said.

And the Humane Society appreciates Zoe’s efforts.

Kristina Sipma is a board member for the Humane Society in Sioux Falls, and she loves that Zoe has the passion to raise and donate money for the animals.

“We’re out there trying to find them forever homes, and the fact that she has a passion for animals at such a young age is great, and that she decided to do this and while benefitting the Humane Society is wonderful,” Sipma said.

Zoe’s mom said she would match however much money her daughter raised.

In her two days, she raised $373 dollars, and bringing the total money donated at $746 dollars.