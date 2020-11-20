Hundreds of businesses committing to keeping Sioux Falls safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Committing to help Sioux Falls fight COVID-19. That’s what hundreds of businesses are agreeing to do this week.

Over 400 businesses in Sioux Falls have taken the Safer Sioux Falls pledge, including Lupulin Brewing.

“It was really kind of a no-brainer for us. The community is very important to our business and we just want to make sure we do every step that we can to keep the community safe,” Lupulin Brewing manager Mandi Hoermann said.

The Safer Sioux Falls pledge is a commitment from businesses to practice safe hygiene measures like wearing masks, having hand sanitizer available and promoting six feet of social distance.

“We wanted to do a unifying message where businesses could sign on, take their pledge that they’re going to comply with all of the recommendations to keep their shoppers safe and their employees safe,” President & CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Jeff Griffin said.

All in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We want the solutions to come from our personal decisions and personal responsibilities, but that takes some effort and that takes some work and we have to remember, we’re going to get through this together and the hospital workers and medical care folks are taking care of patients. The business community needs to take care of our responsibilities until we get this curve flattened out,” Griffin said.

Hoermann says it’s amazing to see hundreds of businesses take this pledge.

“This community has always awed me and just seeing all those businesses coming together, you know, to put forth the effort and give people a safe place where, you know, they still can come out and, you know, grab a beer and socialize a little bit, but do it in a very, very safe manner,” Hoermann said.

Safer Sioux Falls is a joint effort between the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, the City and the Development Foundation.