Hundreds gather to protest recent LGBTQ+ related legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today hundreds of people gathered in Sioux Falls to protest recent bills going through the South Dakota legislature that affect the LGBTQ+ community.

If passed, House Bills 1057 and 1215 as well as Senate Bills 88 and 93 would impact the LGBTQ+ community, which includes people who identify as transgender.

Sabrina Louis, the organizer of the protest, says she wanted to hold the rally to showcase their First Amendment rights and show lawmakers how they feel about the bills.

“I wanted to show our lawmakers who are not listening to our messages through email, or letters or phone calls our opinion of this and that we oppose a string of legislation that is attacking the LGBTQ community,” Louis said.

People of all ages walked from Nelson Park to Fawick Park holding signs with various messages. Coming up on KELOLAND Weekend News later tonight, hear more from Louis as well as one of the protest’s attendees.