Hummus brands recalled for Listeria risk

Several brands of hummus are being recalled due to a Listeria risk.

Brands to check for include 7-select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Lidl, Lantana, Hummus Hummus, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme and Bucee’s.

You can find item numbers for the affected products at the FDA website.

Listeria is a serious infection that can cause diarrhea, fever, confusion and other flu-like symptoms.

It is especially dangerous for those who are already ill, young children, elderly people and pregnant women.

The recalls are voluntary. So far, no illnesses have been reported.