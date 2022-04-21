SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society needs your help as kitten season begins.

The organization is going through about 4,000 pounds of pet food a month right now.

That number is expected to jump to 8,000 or 9,000 in the coming months as more and more kittens are born.

“We go through food pretty quickly,” Sioux Falls Area Humane Society volunteer coordinator Dana Konzem said.

That’s why the shelter needs your donations to start stocking the shelves now.

“We currently do have some pregnant mamas in foster. We’re just waiting for those kittens to get old enough to come up for adoption,” Konzem said.

The food in highest demand right now for shelter animals is Purina One Healthy Kitten Formula.

The shelter also needs Purina Puppy Chow.

You can also donate Purina Dog Chow and Cat Chow for the adult animals at the shelter.

Humane society animals aren’t the only ones who need your help.

The shelter is also looking for a boost for its pet food bank, a resource for pet owners facing economic hardships.

When we visited this week, some of the shelves were bare.

“Last couple of weeks for sure, maybe a couple months, this has been used a lot. We’ve had as many as five to ten people a day come in,” SFAHS senior kennel lead technician Jennifer Nemec said.

Keeping the food bank shelves full helps prevent pets from landing at the shelter.

“Best case scenario is we keep animals in their homes with their people, and if this is all it takes that’s what we want to do,” Nemec said.

The pet food bank accepts any brand of food.