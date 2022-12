SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 100 cats and dogs found new homes during the “Empty the Shelter” event at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. However, the shelter says it still has more than 400 animals in its care.

From now until December 20th, the Humane Society will be holding an adoption event called “Home for the Holidays.

It will feature cats for $5.

However, the shelter wants people to know this is about finding homes for pets and that giving pets as gifts is not its intention.