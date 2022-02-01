SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. The crime occurs when a trafficker forces another person to perform sex acts or solicits labor or services against his/her will.



On Monday a federal judge sentenced a Sioux Falls woman to more than 17-years behind bars for the crime.

Melanie Hollingsworth admitted she’d helped organize sexual encounters between a teenage victim and two adult men for money.

She also faces state charges and is scheduled to go on trial later this year.



When it comes to preventing such criminal activity, South Dakota isn’t doing so well. That’s why there are now three bills in the legislature that aim to crack down on human traffickers.

Human trafficking is a growing problem across the country, including here in South Dakota.

In fact, a recent report card by Shared Hope International Institute, that grades all states, shows South Dakota received a failing grade in all six categories; ranging from criminal provisions to prevention and training.

“I think what stands out is the lack of foundational protections for child survivors, and by that I mean there aren’t laws that clearly identify child sex traffic victims as victims of a really serious crime and directing those kids away from a punitive system,” Sarah Bendtsen Shared Hope said.

“I think South Dakota has a lot of work to do in regards to identifying human trafficking,” Becky Rasmussen Executive Director of Call To Freedom said.

Becky Rasmussen, the Executive Director of Call To Freedom, a non-profit that supports human trafficking survivors, says if people don’t know how to identify human trafficking, they don’t think it’s happening.

“I think one of the things that we realize is that for traffickers this is a business they make a lot of money off of selling human beings and if they know they can do business they are going to continue to do that in communities that are not aware because it stays in the dark,” Rasmussen said.

To help shine a light on the problem, lawmakers have introduced three bills, one will require law enforcement to receive training in human trafficking.

“More education leads to more identification of trafficking and a better understanding of how it’s happening and what it looks like in a community,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen is hopeful lawmakers will pass the bills, that she believes will help first responders identify victims.

“The more we become aware of what human trafficking looks like the more ability we have to combat it to prosecute these cases, but also help victims out of those situations,” Rasmussen said.

The three bills will be taken up in committee next week.