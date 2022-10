RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week.

The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks.

There were no initial signs of trauma or foul play, RCPD said. The remains are being investigated by a forensic specialist to determine identity and cause of death.