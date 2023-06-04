SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health Connect of South Dakota held its fourth year of The Human Race Saturday morning.

30 runners and 60 walkers joined up at Sertoma Park to raise money for local non-profits. Adrienne Horsley and her family decided to run the 5K and donate their registration fee to the local organization Collision.

Horsley says she was a member of the group in High School and wanted to give back to them.

“We really enjoy the idea. And so my family and I are doing it, they’ve never ran a race. I ran a couple so we thought this would be a fun thing to do together over a weekend,” Adrienne Horsley said.

10 local non-profits were also represented at the event. Each race participant chose which nonprofit they would like have receive 75 percent of their registration fee