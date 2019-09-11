‘Human error’ blamed for tornado sirens not working across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that last night’s tornado is gone, it’s time for the recovery.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken addressed the issue of sirens not going off in some areas at the 10:30 a.m. news conference. He says it was human error and that the city is working on a fix.

According to the mayor, the City of Sioux Falls can turn on all or some tornado sirens during a warning. On Tuesday night, the entire city was under a Tornado Warning, but only sirens in the southeast part of the city were used.

TenHaken said he held at a meeting at 8 a.m. to figure out what happened and how to fix the issue for the future. He blamed human error for the sirens not going off throughout the city.

Moving forward, the city will be using ‘buddy system’ so two dispatchers make the decision and the miscommunication doesn’t happen again.

KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory is digging into the issue and will have a full report and recap on the siren issue for KELOLAND News.