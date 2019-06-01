Local News

Hulse, Woodmansey repeat to win preliminary awards at Miss South Dakota Pageant

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 01:55 PM CDT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Miss State Fair, Amber Hulse of Hot Springs, and Miss Rolling Plains, Annie Woodmansey of Pierre, took home preliminary awards in the Talent and Onstage Interview competitions at the Miss South Dakota Pageant Friday night. They were both preliminary winners on Thursday night as well. 

Hulse won the preliminary talent competition playing "Inner Turmoil " by Lisa Fredricks on the piano. Woodmansey took the Onstage Interview award, a new competition this year where candidates face questions live on-stage from a three-person panel. 

Hulse is majoring in Political Science at University of South Dakota. Woodmansey is a recent graduate of Northern State University with a degree in Music Education and will teach in Mitchell this fall. 

The talent award is a $1,000 scholarship, and $500 goes to the onstage interview winner.  

The pageant finals are Saturday night at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at South Dakota State University followed by the crowning of the new Miss South Dakota 2019.

Final results tonight will be available immediately on the Miss SD Facebook page.

More information about the Miss South Dakota Pageant is available at www.misssd.org, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MissSouthDakota, and Twitter at @misssouthdakota.

