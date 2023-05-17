SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jessica LaMie is leaving the Hughes County State’s Attorney office to join the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

In a news release, Attorney General Marty Jackley said LaMie will be an assistant attorney general for the Consumer Protection Division.

LaMie will join the office June 9.

“I have been honored to work on several different issues in the State’s Attorney’s Office, and one of my priorities has always been about helping people,” LaMie said in a news release. “I look forward to putting that experience to good use with Consumer Protection and continuing to help people all across the State.”

LaMie was elected as Hughes County State’s Attorney in November 2022 after being appointed in April 2018.

LaMie oversaw the investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane after the South Dakota Government Accountability Board sent the complaint back to the Attorney General’s office. Mark Vargo, who overtook the position after Jason Ravnsborg was impeached, recused himself from the investigation after being appointed to replace Ravnsborg by Noem.

LaMie said she and the Division of Criminal Investigation concluded there were no facts to support a criminal prosecution under current law and called the allegation regarding flight records “frivolous.”

The complaint originated from a state lawmaker who expressed concern that the plane was being used for political and personal use. The investigation lasted more than 20 months.

Noem’s office has blamed Ravnsborg for the investigation and denied any wrong doing citing “state business.”

The definition of “state business” is not defined within state law. Current law allows the attorney general or a state’s attorney discretion to look at “state business” and what it means.