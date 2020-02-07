‘Huge number’ of stolen vehicles reported in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are sending a warning to the public about not leaving keys in unlocked cars.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said in January, the department recorded 89 different cars were stolen without forced entry. He added 77 of them had keys in them and 28 of the cars were already running.

“We just about doubled what we had,” said Clemens, who added there were 46 reports in January 2019. “It comes down to people looking out for themselves. … People are just making it too easy for criminals.”

Police said people should never leave keys inside a car whether it’s running or not.

The stolen cars are widespread in the city and police don’t have a reason for why the number is so much higher.

Clemens said a majority of the stolen cars are stolen in Sioux Falls and found a short time later in Sioux Falls.