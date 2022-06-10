SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Los Angeles man is facing 14 felony charges, accused of running an illegal drug operation out of the AmericInn Hotel on Gateway Blvd., as well as a home on West 34th Street in northern Sioux Falls.

Reginald Davis

This week, police found more than three pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and drug manufacturing materials in 39-year-old Reginald Davis’ hotel room.

Law enforcement seized nearly four pounds of marijuana, three pounds of meth and cocaine and 1,300 fentanyl pills from home, plus a gun and $40,000 in cash.

Davis is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $1 million bond. A judge called him a flight risk.