Huether discusses political ambitions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly four years since Mike Huether served as the mayor of Sioux Falls.

Since then he says a lot of people from across the state have been encouraging him to run for governor in 2022. Huether tells KELOLAND News, he’s given it a lot of thought.

Today, Huether reached out to us to let us know about his political ambitions.

“Even though I am truly blessed by all the support that folks have given me and encouraged me to tackle this journey, right now is just not the time,” Huether said.

Huether says he’s not ruling out running for public office in the future, because he says he’s passionate about serving the people.

Since he left office, Huether says he’s been spending more time with family and working with wildlife habitat.