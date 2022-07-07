HOWES, S.D. (KELO) — United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Howes, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on July 5, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Arnold Dean Buck Elk Thunder, Jr., age 55, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Buck Elk Thunder was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 8, 2022, and pled guilty on March 14.

Buck Elk Thunder’s sex offender status traces back to 2001, when he was convicted of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

Between May 17, 2021, and January 11, 2022, Buck Elk Thunder failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration. He was required to register within three business days of relocation or changing employment.