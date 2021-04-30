Howard Wood Dakota Relays keep pace with COVID protocols

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Howard Wood Dakota Relays are off and running in Sioux Falls with some changes taking place because of COVID-19.

After being cancelled last year by the pandemic, this weekend’s event is limited to high school athletes only. No college student-athletes are competing this time around. But organizers have waived an earlier limit on attendance, so everyone who wants to see the events at Howard Wood Field can now sit in the stands.

“It’s wonderful we really missed it last year and we’re really just glad that they’re allowing the kids to do their thing because they don’t get this time back,” Sue Studt of Custer, SD said.

Sue and Clay Studt came all the way from Custer to watch their daughter compete in the middle distance events.

“I never thought I would miss sitting on a cold bleacher watching a track meet, but I definitely did miss that last year, a lot of people did, a lot of parents did,” Clay Studt said.

More parents and fans will be able to watch the track and field events because there’s no limit to attendance.

“And I think that was the key, it was outdoor sports. I think some of the advances in COVID protocol, they said hey, let the people make their decision to spread out and let’s not limit it at this time,” Howard Wood Dakota Relays Board of Directors President Bill O’Connor said.

Fewer athletes competing here at Howard Wood Field makes the event more manageable when it comes to protecting everyone from COVID-19.

“There won’t just be as many athletes here, so yes, it will be safe for them and everyone,” O’Connor said.

Safety at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays combines social distancing with distance running.

Masks are encouraged for the people attending the meet.

You can check out the full schedule of events by going to the Howard Wood Dakota Relays website.