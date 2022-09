SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Howard man admits to shooting inappropriate pictures and videos of an underage girl on his cell phone.

Court documents filed on Friday, say 26-year-old Lee Thames plans to plead guilty to a producing child pornography. The crimes happened in March and April of last year in rural Canova.

After entering a plea, Thames will face a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.