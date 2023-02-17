MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A Howard man is behind bars following a Valentine’s Day pursuit that went through two counties.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 100 block of North Egan Avenue for someone threatening people with a knife.

The subject left, and police found him at the intersection of Egan Avenue and Center Street. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but he kept going.

Officers pursued 60-year-old Brian Quinlan to Howard. He was arrested near his home with help of the Miner and Lake County Sheriff’s Offices.

He is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault and Reckless Driving.