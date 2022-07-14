HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s derecho left significant damage in the city of Howard.

The Howard Animal Clinic lost electric wiring, a pole barn work area and part of the roof in last week’s derecho. Now, they are cleaning up the pieces and rebuilding.

This is what the Howard Animal Clinic looked like right after the July 5 derecho.

This is what it looks like today. They’re still cleaning up the rubble so the rebuilding process can begin.

“I got to thank Dawson Construction because they fit me in, they came yesterday hauled out probably 10 to 15 dump loads of building and they came with their excavator and tore the walls down. Now it’s just small stuff. We will bring a crew over and skid steer and clean everything up,” said David Maier, veterinarian.

The area you see behind me was once a pole barn, where they were able to work with larger livestock. The storm took the barn, along with part of the clinic’s roof and it’s electricity.

“Kind of awestruck, it was just you know, we got lucky through the first one in may in Madison, I’ve been lucky at home and not so lucky here,” said Maier.

“Certainly learned how to run things differently, we’ve got a generator and we have to fill it up with gas everyday, takes about $30 to run it everyday, little air conditioner in the window and a few fans,” said Lynne Schulz office manager. “I basically sit in the dark because I want to have a cool room to work in you just find ways around to work.”

Luckily, the clinic has another branch in Madison, where they can send cases while they work on rebuilding.

“So far it’s been pretty good, we have stuff that we could have been doing here that they are hauling to Madison because they know there’s nothing here right now,” said Maier.

“The vets will come to them for emergencies, it will be okay. It’s just I don’t have the vaccine to sell you know to the clients this fall which will be a little more troublesome for them to travel to Madison to get it,” said Schulz.

Waiting on the rebuilding to start, so business can eventually get back to normal.

“It’s a process,” said Maier. “I’m waiting on a contractor now to come in to see what we can do, how far out are we, get things closed up before winter and stuff like that. It’s too early in the process I can’t put a date on that right now.”

Their other branch in Madison did receive some damage in the May derecho, but luckily it was only cosmetic.