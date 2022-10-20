SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is taking steps to protect its bird collection from the avian flu.

The precautions have been in place since this spring after cases were confirmed in the region.

As the fall migration of waterfowl continues, the zoo is still on alert.

This isn’t the first time staff at the Great Plains Zoo have kept a close eye on bird flu in the region.

Janelle Brandt is a registered veterinary technician and registrar at the zoo.

“We did have avian influenza in the area in 2015, so we took some steps then to protect our birds,” Brandt said.

They’re taking action now, including when staff handle the birds.

“We have some shoe covers for different areas. We have some cloth ones, some plastic ones based on if those are water birds or not. And then foot baths that we can put some chemicals in to make sure we’re not tracking anything on our shoes that could be infectious to the birds in those holding areas,” Brandt said.

Typically waterfowl would still be in the duck pond, but they’re indoors because of bird flu concerns.

“Our birds are inside for their own safety. It’s important to us that they’re with us next season and the season after that. Unfortunately, some of our birds were not viewable this year as a result of bird flu in our region, but the important thing to us is always the animals wellbeing over the public getting to experience those birds,” Great Plains Zoo director of PR and engagement Denise DePaolo said.

The zoo has also pulled the feeders at the duck pond and posted signs around the zoo alerting visitors of the temporary changes.

Brandt says no cases of bird flu have been detected at the zoo.

Because of the change in weather, many of the zoo’s birds would be indoors by now anyway.

Brandt hopes the zoo will be able to ease some of its protocols after the migration, but they will continue to monitor the area closely.